Jordan Slew at the double before Halifax hold off Torquay comeback

Jordan Slew scored twice before Halifax held off a late comeback to win 3-2 at Torquay.

Slew opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Slew had his second just two minutes into the second half, drilling the ball into the top corner, before former Torquay forward Billy Waters put them three up.

Torquay scored twice in the last three minutes through Klaidi Lolos and Armani Little but they could not find an equaliser.