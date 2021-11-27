Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burton make it back-to-back wins as Doncaster’s struggles continue

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:27 pm
Tom O’Connor opened the scoring (Jacob King/PA)
Tom O’Connor opened the scoring (Jacob King/PA)

Second-half goals from Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison eased Burton to a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Doncaster.

Both sides struggled to create opportunities in the bitter and windy conditions but Albion started briskly looking to build on their midweek victory over Accrington.

In a frustrating half it was Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg who was twice called upon to keep his side level as defenders Tom Hamer and Ryan Leak both tested him from scrappy situations inside the Doncaster penalty area.

Albion continued to press and they got their reward 10 minutes after the break when O’Connor’s curling free-kick evaded everyone inside the six-yard box and ended up in the back of the net.

Dahlberg denied Jonny Smith, who then saw an effort bounce back off the inside of the post, before Jebbison made it two acrobatically firing in from close range. Referee Peter Wright waved away offside claims as the ball came off a Rovers defender to hand the young striker his sixth goal of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal