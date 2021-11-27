Yeovil hit back to draw as Dover’s search for first win of the season goes on By Press Association November 27, 2021, 5:29 pm Yeovil drew with Dover (John Walton/PA) Adi Yussuf’s second-half equaliser denied Dover their first win of the season as they drew 1-1 at Yeovil. Dover took the lead through TJ Bramble early in the game before Yussuf netted the equaliser. Dover took the lead two minutes into the game after Grant Smith was unable to deal with Bramble’s cross which found the net. The hosts came close when Yussuf set up Charlie Wakefield, who missed a chance at the back post. Dale Gorman nearly levelled the scores but his free-kick took a deflection and sailed wide. Another Gorman free-kick caused bother just after half-time after being cleared off the line before Luke Wilkinson’s follow-up was cleared. Yeovil found the equaliser in the 77th minute through Yussuf to share the spoils. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Jayden Sweeney at the double as Dover’s losing run reaches nine in a row Dover remain winless as Barnet edge to victory Yeovil and Maidenhead play out goalless stalemate Grimsby go top of the National League after big win over Dover