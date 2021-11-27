Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ten-man Ross County leave it late to secure point against Dundee United

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:29 pm
Joseph Hungbo was the Ross County matchwinner (PA)
Joseph Hungbo was the Ross County matchwinner (PA)

Ten-man Ross County rescued a last-gasp point with a thoroughly deserved stoppage-time leveller to deny Dundee United the chance to edge past Celtic into third spot in the Premiership.

It looked grim for County when Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke was ordered off by referee Greg Aitken after earning a second yellow card for a foul on Ian Harkes.

But, with 92 minutes on the clock, the never-say-die Staggies were rewarded for their efforts when substitute Joseph Hungbo prodded the ball over the line after skipper Jack Baldwin had looked set to score.

Two months on from the racism row that overshadowed United’s single goal win at Tannadice, the sides resumed hostilities on a bitterly cold afternoon in the Highlands without there appearing to be any lingering animosity.

Indeed, there was very little to excite the crowd prior to Florent Hoti producing the first shot of the match after 20 minutes which was blocked and then gathered by Ash Maynard-Brewer.

County, fresh from their first home win of the season – a victory over Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibs – were shade sharper and more direct, seemingly ready to pounce and punish any slack defending.

Connor Randall and Regan Charles-Cook posed the biggest threat with their slick combination play and after the latter had attempted to wear his way through a largely tight knit back-four, County very nearly took the lead.

Blair Spittal’s free-kick from the right dropped perfectly for Jack Baldwin to power in a header that cannoned off the near post.

The ball rebounded for Harry Paton to have a crack and the midfielder forced Ryan Edwards to make a desperate goal-line clearance.

Charlie Mulgrew was also called into action when Charles-Cook threatened to create an opening for himself, eventually conceding a corner kick from the County player’s shot across the face of goal.

Having been victorious in two of their previous three matches following a 10 match winless run, the County players gave the distinct impression that they have developed a new-found confidence.

But that confidence was dented four minutes after the restart when United grabbed the lead.

Peter Pawlett and Ilmari Niskanen combined in the build-up to create an opening for Appere and the striker delivered a scoring left foot shot from close range following a partial scramble.

The goal was more than United’s general play warranted and it had a temporarily deflating effect on the opposition.

But County eventually regrouped and Ben Siegrist had to block an effort from Spittral before then making a save from Baldwin after the defender had headed against the crossbar.

However, County’s prospects of rescuing a point at last suffered a major set-back when Harry Clarke saw red with quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

Clarke’ heavy challenge on Ian Harkes earned him a second caution and automatic dismissal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal