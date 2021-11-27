Southend secure rare away win at Altrincham By Press Association November 27, 2021, 5:29 pm Rhys Murphy scored early on for Southend (John Walton/PA) Southend won away for the first time since the opening day of the season with a 2-1 victory at Altrincham. Rhys Murphy opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock. Louis Walsh had a shot but the ball was bundled over the line, with Murphy claiming it came off him last. Sam Dalby doubled the lead after 34 minutes from a free-kick. Zak Brunt rolled the ball into Dalby, who took a touch before firing a shot into the bottom corner of the net. Dan Mooney pulled a goal back for the hosts as the midway-point of the second half approached but Southend held on for the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Andy Crosby hails Port Vale defending after win over Hartlepool George Honeyman and Ryan Longman fire Hull to fourth successive league win Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw Wycombe’s second-half show secures win at Plymouth