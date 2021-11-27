Southend secure rare away win at Altrincham

Southend won away for the first time since the opening day of the season with a 2-1 victory at Altrincham.

Rhys Murphy opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock. Louis Walsh had a shot but the ball was bundled over the line, with Murphy claiming it came off him last.

Sam Dalby doubled the lead after 34 minutes from a free-kick. Zak Brunt rolled the ball into Dalby, who took a touch before firing a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Dan Mooney pulled a goal back for the hosts as the midway-point of the second half approached but Southend held on for the three points.