Callum Lang snatches late win for Wigan

Wigan moved above Plymouth in Sky Bet League One as Callum Lang’s last-gasp strike snatched a 2-1 win at Home Park.

Lang stepped over Will Keane’s pass, strode forward and angled a thumping shot past goalkeeper Michael Cooper into the far corner.

Wigan opened the scoring when Thelo Aasgaard rounded Cooper and crossed for Keane to score from close range after 35 minutes.

Argyle playmaker Danny Mayor levelled in the 43rd minute when he latched onto a pass from substitute Jordon Garrick and slammed the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

Home striker Luke Jephcott – replaced by Garrick five minutes before the break – had an early opportunity when the ball broke to him off a defender but the striker pulled his shot wide of Ben Amos’s goal.

Wigan’s James McClean had a shot from distance that was safely gathered by Cooper after 20 minutes.

And Latics came close to opening the scoring from a 30th-minute corner when central defender Jack Whatmough’s far-post shot had to be deflected over for another corner.

Cooper made a superb save to deny substitute Stephen Humphrys’ rising goal-bound strike after 85 minutes but five minutes later Lang claimed the winner.