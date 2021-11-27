Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Lang snatches late win for Wigan

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:31 pm
Callum Lang scored a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan moved above Plymouth in Sky Bet League One as Callum Lang’s last-gasp strike snatched a 2-1 win at Home Park.

Lang stepped over Will Keane’s pass, strode forward and angled a thumping shot past goalkeeper Michael Cooper into the far corner.

Wigan opened the scoring when Thelo Aasgaard rounded Cooper and crossed for Keane to score from close range after 35 minutes.

Argyle playmaker Danny Mayor levelled in the 43rd minute when he latched onto a pass from substitute Jordon Garrick and slammed the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

Home striker Luke Jephcott – replaced by Garrick five minutes before the break – had an early opportunity when the ball broke to him off a defender but the striker pulled his shot wide of Ben Amos’s goal.

Wigan’s James McClean had a shot from distance that was safely gathered by Cooper after 20 minutes.

And Latics came close to opening the scoring from a 30th-minute corner when central defender Jack Whatmough’s far-post shot had to be deflected over for another corner.

Cooper made a superb save to deny substitute Stephen Humphrys’ rising goal-bound strike after 85 minutes but five minutes later Lang claimed the winner.

