Aldershot leave it late to snatch the winner at King’s Lynn

Aldershot recorded their third successive National League victory as Alfy Whittingham’s late header secured a 1-0 triumph at struggling King’s Lynn.

Whittingham connected with a Corie Andrews cross to nod past Paul Jones in the 81st minute.

Michael Gyasi fired over soon after as the hosts – whose skipper Michael Clunan had seen a shot well tipped over by Mitch Walker in the third minute – failed to save themselves from yet another defeat.

The result makes it eight losses in a row for Ian Culverhouse’s men, who remain second-bottom, while Mark Molesley’s Aldershot move up from 20th to 18th.