Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Hoskins sends Northampton second with winner against Leyton Orient

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:35 pm
Sam Hoskins sent Northampton second with the winner against Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)
Sam Hoskins sent Northampton second with the winner against Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)

Sam Hoskins scored the winner as Northampton moved into second place in League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Sixfields.

Hoskins’ scruffy goal late in the first half was enough to secure a fifth successive home win and end Orient’s 11-game unbeaten run.

Home goalkeeper Liam Roberts was a busy boy in the early exchanges as he tipped over a Tom James free-kick and then held onto Aaron Drinan’s rasping shot.

Northampton were kicking with a strong wind in the first half and therefore had the territorial advantage but Orient went close again when Theo Archibald curled narrowly wide.

However, it was the hosts who struck four minutes before half-time when Max Dyche flicked on a long throw and the onrushing Hoskins poked into the bottom corner.

The conditions suited Orient in the second half but they struggled to take advantage, with Alex Mitchell heading their only chance over the crossbar.

Jack Sowerby and Mitch Pinnock could have made the win more comfortable with late chances but one goal was enough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal