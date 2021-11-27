Sam Hoskins sends Northampton second with winner against Leyton Orient

Sam Hoskins scored the winner as Northampton moved into second place in League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Sixfields.

Hoskins’ scruffy goal late in the first half was enough to secure a fifth successive home win and end Orient’s 11-game unbeaten run.

Home goalkeeper Liam Roberts was a busy boy in the early exchanges as he tipped over a Tom James free-kick and then held onto Aaron Drinan’s rasping shot.

Northampton were kicking with a strong wind in the first half and therefore had the territorial advantage but Orient went close again when Theo Archibald curled narrowly wide.

However, it was the hosts who struck four minutes before half-time when Max Dyche flicked on a long throw and the onrushing Hoskins poked into the bottom corner.

The conditions suited Orient in the second half but they struggled to take advantage, with Alex Mitchell heading their only chance over the crossbar.

Jack Sowerby and Mitch Pinnock could have made the win more comfortable with late chances but one goal was enough.