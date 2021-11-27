Jordan Obita earns Wycombe a point at Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Obita’s free-kick earned Wycombe a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Chairboys broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Anis Mehmeti’s shot took a wicked deflection off Callum Paterson.

The players left the field for a short while moments later as a fan received medical attention.

The Owls dominated after that and equalised in the ninth minute of added time at the end of the first half. Jack Hunt’s throw-in found Lee Gregory and he unselfishly squared the ball to Olamide Shodipo for a simple finish.

Wednesday started the second half on the front foot and went in front in the 50th minute. Josh Windass’ shot from distance had enough power to beat goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The home side pushed hard for a third but Wycombe weathered the storm and levelled after 65 minutes when Obita’s free-kick flew into the top corner.

Both sides had chances to win it but the spoils were shared on an eventful afternoon.