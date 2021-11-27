Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Rotherham and Covid-hit Oxford share points in Kassam stalemate

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:39 pm
Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson helped earn a point for his side at Oxford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson helped earn a point for his side at Oxford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

League One leaders Rotherham stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games but were made to fight all the way as Covid-hit Oxford held them to a goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford, again missing 13 players, rode their luck in the first half when the Millers twice struck the woodwork.

But in the second half the U’s created chances, only to be denied by keeper Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham were unfortunate not to go in front in the 11th minute when Michael Smith headed Mickel Miller’s cross against the post.

Freddie Ladapo then headed Smith’s cross against the bar just after the half hour.

Paul Warne’s men saw another chance go begging when Smith headed Miller’s cross over from a corner played short.

Herbie Kane produced Oxford’s first effort on goal early in the second half with a 25-yard free-kick that Johansson clutched under his bar.

Oxford threatened again when Nathan Holland cut in from the left and hit a fierce drive that Johansson beat away, and the keeper also kept out efforts from Steve Seddon and Dan Agyei as the match finished all-square.

