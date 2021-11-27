Wrexham unbeaten in six after victory over Bromley

Wrexham made it six games unbeaten in the National League with a 2-0 victory over Bromley.

Liam Trotter was sent off for the Ravens before goals from Reece Hall-Johnson and Paul Mullin secured the win.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute after Trotter’s challenge on Daniel Jarvis, which forced the midfielder to be taken off on a stretcher.

Hall-Johnson got the opener for the Red Dragons in the 33rd minute as his effort went in off a post.

Wrexham were on the hunt to extend their lead, and Mullin came close but was unable to connect with a dangerous ball in the box.

Mullin eventually doubled the lead in the 59th minute after firing him a first-time volley.

Bryce Hosannah nearly got a third 10 minutes later but his shot hit the post.