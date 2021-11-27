Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Max Taylor earns a point for Rochdale

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:41 pm
Max Taylor excelled (PA)
Max Taylor excelled (PA)

Rochdale and Exeter shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side bossed the first half with Conor Grant and Aaron Morley seeing early efforts blocked and Scott Brown saving Josh Andrews’ effort.

Dale had a golden opportunity to take the lead on the half hour when they were awarded a spot kick, Josh Key having taken Grant’s legs from beneath him. Jake Beesley sent Scott Brown the wrong way only see the ball strike the foot of the post.

With the wind at their backs after the interval, Exeter grew into the contest and took the lead after 59 minutes, Matt Jay’s floated delivery headed home by George Ray.

The home side deservedly drew level 10 minutes later when Morley teed up former Manchester United trainee Max Taylor, and the young defender fired home a rocket of a shot from 20 yards.

Dale came close to winning the game when a thumping drive from Andrews smacked against the post while at the other end Jay Lynch did well to keep out Padraig Amond.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal