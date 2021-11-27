Adam Marriott nets stoppage-time winner for Barnet at Woking By Press Association November 27, 2021, 5:47 pm Barnet won 2-1 at Woking (Catherine Ivill/PA) Adam Marriott’s stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 victory for Barnet at Woking. The hosts went ahead after only two minutes through a header from Joe McNerney. Barnet equalised just before the half-hour mark when Marriott headed in off the crossbar from a corner. And Marriott won it at the death when he tapped home Serhat Tasdemir’s cross at the far post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Stoke pay price for missed chances as Tyreeq Bakinson nets Bristol City winner Man United progress as Michael Carrick tastes victory in first game in charge Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay Pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United thumped by Watford