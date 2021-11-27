Salford cruise to victory over Oldham

Goals from Matthew Lund and Brandon Thomas-Asante earned Salford a routine 2-0 win over managerless Oldham.

Having parted company with manager Keith Curle during the week, Latics were unable to turn their fortunes around, despite the loud backing of their travelling supporters.

It was a comfortable afternoon from the Ammies, who made it four League Two games unbeaten and climbed to 11th in the table.

Midfielder Lund opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, smartly glancing a header into the far corner of Jayson Leutwiler’s goal.

Gary Bowyer’s side remained on top in the early stages of the second half before the game was brought to a halt by referee Paul Howard when Oldham fans threw a handful of flares on to the field as they chanted in protest against the club’s ownership.

Salford doubled their lead 10 minutes after play resumed, Brandon Thomas-Asante controlling a volleyed finish into the back of the net.

The defeat saw Oldham drop back into the relegation zone in 23rd place.