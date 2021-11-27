Chris Wilder delighted with first win since taking over as Middlesbrough boss

Chris Wilder was delighted after inspired striker Duncan Watmore helped secure his first win as Middlesbrough boss with a 2-1 success at Huddersfield.

Magnificent Watmore netted two fine goals in the first half to end Huddersfield’s five-game unbeaten home run.

Wilder had taken just one point from six after replacing Neil Warnock at the Riverside.

But his team were in cruise control in West Yorkshire and a late Terriers consolation did not reflect their dominance.

Wilder believes the scoreline flattered the hosts in an impressive showing.

“We got there in the end,” he said.

“We could have won on Tuesday night or Saturday but we didn’t and we had to go again.

“I like us to play well and we have done today.

“I didn’t want to come here with fabulous travelling support and play well but not get the win.

“The scoreline flattered them and we were more comfortable than it looked.

“We’ve beaten a decent side who are doing well and it’s a big three points.

“The pass from (Matt) Crooks to Duncan Watmore was incredible. The finish was brilliant and the first goal was a team goal as well.

“Our players have excellent quality and I’m delighted for Duncan.

“(Jonny) Howson dictated the tempo and pace of the game, especially in the first half.

“He made some great decisions and you wouldn’t expect anything less from a player with his CV.

“The midfield combination was really good and they dominated that part of the game.

“We’re here to play well, entertain and grind out at times and we gave everything today.

“I understand the history of the football club and the fans want to see a good style of play.

“We did that today and rewarded our supporters with an excellent afternoon.”

Star man Watmore clinically slotted an opener in the 16th minute following a swift counter-attack.

Seven minutes later, the forward delightfully lobbed past Lee Nicholls to deservedly double the Boro lead.

Huddersfield scored in the final seconds as Lewis O’Brien’s cut-back was deflected into his own net by goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

But Boro were rarely troubled throughout and cruised to victory despite the late blip.

The Terriers have now dropped 11 points in their last five matches and are losing ground on the play-off places.

Boss Carlos Corberan admitted his side were poor in all aspects of the game.

“We didn’t perform well,” Corberan said.

“The attacking and defending of the team was really poor.

“We were better in the second half but of course it was 0-2 so it was a different situation.

“We couldn’t break the press and they found the solutions before we arrived.

“They eliminated players in the high press and were very dangerous.

“When they scored the first goal it made us go higher up the pitch but we didn’t defend well or win our challenges.

“The attack didn’t work well and the defence didn’t work well in the first half.

“We changed structure in the second half and the team were more aggressive but we didn’t make many chances.

“We did not cope with their press and we did not press well enough.

“With both goals, Middlesbrough were superb in their change of pace and we didn’t respond to it.

“Their final balls and finishing were excellent but our defensive response was wrong.”