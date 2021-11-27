Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Good performances all over the park – boss Liam Manning hails MK Dons display

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 6:15 pm
MK Dons ran out comfortable winners at Mazuma Stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA)
MK Dons ran out comfortable winners at Mazuma Stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA)

MK Dons boss Liam Manning was thrilled to see his side’s work during the week bear fruit on the pitch as they brushed aside Morecambe 4-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from Matt O’Riley and efforts from Harry Darling and Mo Eisa give the visitors a comfortable victory and left manager Manning hailing his players.

He said: “I’ve got to give the lads credit today.

“We spoke a lot in the week about creating a style and an identity and we got that today and I am delighted for them. We played some really good football at times and when we got ahead we managed the game really well.

“There were a lot of good performances all over the park and I can’t single anyone out. We defended well and we showed some real quality going forward.

“Mo Eisa took his goal well and Matt O’Riley showed the quality he has in the final third and we now have to work on getting him in those areas more so he can get even more goals.”

The visitors took the lead with their first threatening move after 23 minutes when Eisa ran on to a long ball and showed great composure to cut inside Ryan Delaney and produce a neat finish past Jokull Andresson.

It was 2-0 five minutes before the break when Scott Twine’s cross was only half-cleared by Anthony O’Connor and O’Riley finished from eight yards out.

The home side started the second half well and Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher produced two superb saves in quick succession to deny Arthur Gnahoua and Alfie McCalmont.

But the Shrimps’ fightback was ended with a third goal for the Dons when Darling headed home a Twine corner from close range and O’Riley made it 4-0 eight minutes from time.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was unhappy with his side’s performance.

He said: “It was a really, really disappointing result. We started the game well and created some good chances but then we stopped pressing and we got punished.

“When we play on the front foot and are positive we are a decent side but when we sit back and play with fear you are made to pay.

“We showed some spirit to try and get back into it but then we gave away two poor goals and you can’t do that against a side like MK Dons.

“We are giving teams chances and they are not having to work hard enough to score goals against us.”

