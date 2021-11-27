Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Clough delighted with Mansfield’s upturn in form

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 6:21 pm
Nigel Clough’s side secured a late win at Crawley (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side secured a late win at Crawley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt his improving team were thoroughly good value for their sixth win in the last seven games in all competitions.

The Stags bounced back from their 2-0 midweek defeat at Sutton to record only their second away league victory of the season with a 2-1 success at Crawley.

A late goal from the returning Rhys Oates settled the issue after James Tilley had cancelled out Ollie Hawkins’ opener mid-way through the first-half.

Clough said: “I’m very pleased, we changed things up after Tuesday, with four players coming in, and to get a sixth win in seven games is just what we wanted.

“In the first-half we were so dominant and were a bit casual at times after that.”

Clough felt former Hartlepool forward Oates was particularly influential on his return and added: “We have missed him. He chases lost causes and defenders hate that sort of thing – they can never relax.”

Mansfield were winless in 14 matches before finally finding form, and Clough stressed: “We had a lot of injuries and suspensions, but we should have got better results.

“It proves more than ever that it is a squad game.”

Crawley have not won at home in the league for two months and dismayed head coach John Yems admitted he did not think they deserved anything from the game.

The 62-year-old said: “We huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow the house down.

“We got what we deserved which was nothing. We threw it away when we were on top.”

Crawley have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and a continuing theme for Yems is their habit of giving away poor goals.

He added: “We’ve got to grow up pretty quickly; we must start learning.

“It’s not just the budget, it’s experience and they (Mansfield) were a team of men.”

