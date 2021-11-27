Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic lauds impact of Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 6:25 pm
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised the performances of former England pair Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater after their 3-2 win at Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised the performances of former England pair Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater after their 3-2 win at Swansea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic hailed the contribution of Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater after their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win at Swansea.

The former England pair notched their first Reading goals as the Royals claimed a first win since being deducted six points for breaching English Football League financial regulations.

Paunovic said: “Andy and Danny are very important with their experience, presence, composure and qualities.

“We needed a performance from them like this and to score goals.

“To help their confidence but also to create the atmosphere for the team, of cohesion and to build a new momentum for us.

“We gave a statement that we are never going to give up. We are all in this together and we are going to fight.

“The team performance brought us this great result in a very important moment, not just for this season but in the club’s history.

“We said this week we needed a win as soon as possible after the points deduction.

“It came in the last game of the week when we had three games but it’s well received and on time.”

Carroll put Reading 2-1 ahead on the half-hour mark after Tom Dele-Bashiru had instantly cancelled out Jamie Paterson’s third-minute opener for Swansea.

It was the former Liverpool and Newcastle striker’s first goal since January.

Drinkwater ended an even longer wait to get on the scoresheet after Ryan Manning had levelled for Swansea, the former England midfielder on target for the first time since scoring for Chelsea in December 2017.

Paunovic added: “We are a team who like to have the ball and it was taken away from us but we were prepared for that.

“We had a plan and defensive structure and the attitude was perfect.

“With Andy in the team we can now play the ball long and we have an alternative in our game in the final third.”

Swansea’s defeat – their first to Reading in 17 games – also saw them lose an unbeaten home record stretching back to August.

Boss Russell Martin said: “It’s nowhere near good enough. Some of the stuff on the ball was great but I think maybe we fell into the trap that it was going to be really easy.

“The lack of intensity out of possession has really hurt us.

“We’ve conceded three goals where we’ve let people back inside the pitch which doesn’t happen usually.

“That is seriously frustrating and I’ve told the players they should be hurt by that. It feels like we’ve beaten ourselves.”

Swansea defender Brandon Cooper, meanwhile, has signed a new deal until the summer of 2024, with the option for a further 12 months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal