Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ‘thrilled’ as Burton win again

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was ‘thrilled’ to see his side grab a second home win of the week as League One strugglers Doncaster were beaten 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Albion had to be patient and wait until the second half for their goals, with Tom O’Connor scoring from a free-kick and Daniel Jebbison netting a controversial second that was only given after consultation between referee Peter Wright and his assistant who had flagged for offside.

“I am thrilled,” said Hasselbaink. “But it is the manner how we have done it. Going from Tuesday where we played, in spells, really well, our organisation was good, we took that and today we were never really in trouble.

“Here and there we could do better but I think there was only one winner today.”

Albion stepped things up after the break and Jebbison, along with winger Jonny Smith, drew special praise from the Brewers boss.

“Jonny and Jebbison gave them so many problems with their pace and they got in and we kept on putting pressure on them. It pleased me a lot to see how we played,” Hasselbaink acknowledged before turning to the second goal, Jebbison’s third of the week.

“I think the linesman thought it was offside but the ball came from their player so it could not be offside and that is why the referee gave it. I take any goal for us however it comes.

“We were on top at that moment and giving them a lot of trouble and it was a deserved win.”

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens, meanwhile, cut a frustrated figure after the game as his side fell six points from safety with just one win in the last nine league outings.

The second goal was the bone of contention and Wellens said: “There is the lad stood right in front of Pontus who has put it in the net.

“I have been told the rule is if their player plays it and their player is offside but it deviates off one of our men on the way, then it is onside. If their lad isn’t there our defender can leave it for the keeper.

“They are a good team at what they do. It is tough conditions today and they have played them really well. The difference in the game is that they [Burton] have got know-how and experience all across the pitch and they keep relentlessly putting balls into areas where it is difficult to defend.

“Our team today is so inexperienced. We lost Ben Close at half-time today and with his organisation, that was a big blow for us because of the experience that he gives us.”