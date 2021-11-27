Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ‘thrilled’ as Burton win again

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 6:27 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoyed Burton’s performance (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was ‘thrilled’ to see his side grab a second home win of the week as League One strugglers Doncaster were beaten 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Albion had to be patient and wait until the second half for their goals, with Tom O’Connor scoring from a free-kick and Daniel Jebbison netting a controversial second that was only given after consultation between referee Peter Wright and his assistant who had flagged for offside.

“I am thrilled,” said Hasselbaink. “But it is the manner how we have done it. Going from Tuesday where we played, in spells, really well, our organisation was good, we took that and today we were never really in trouble.

“Here and there we could do better but I think there was only one winner today.”

Albion stepped things up after the break and Jebbison, along with winger Jonny Smith, drew special praise from the Brewers boss.

“Jonny and Jebbison gave them so many problems with their pace and they got in and we kept on putting pressure on them. It pleased me a lot to see how we played,” Hasselbaink acknowledged before turning to the second goal, Jebbison’s third of the week.

“I think the linesman thought it was offside but the ball came from their player so it could not be offside and that is why the referee gave it. I take any goal for us however it comes.

“We were on top at that moment and giving them a lot of trouble and it was a deserved win.”

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens, meanwhile, cut a frustrated figure after the game as his side fell six points from safety with just one win in the last nine league outings.

The second goal was the bone of contention and Wellens said: “There is the lad stood right in front of Pontus who has put it in the net.

“I have been told the rule is if their player plays it and their player is offside but it deviates off one of our men on the way, then it is onside. If their lad isn’t there our defender can leave it for the keeper.

“They are a good team at what they do. It is tough conditions today and they have played them really well. The difference in the game is that they [Burton] have got know-how and experience all across the pitch and they keep relentlessly putting balls into areas where it is difficult to defend.

“Our team today is so inexperienced. We lost Ben Close at half-time today and with his organisation, that was a big blow for us because of the experience that he gives us.”

