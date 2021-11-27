Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Coleman praises Accrington’s defensive display in victory at Lincoln

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 6:33 pm
Accrington manager John Coleman praised his side’s defensive display (Martin Rickett/PA)
Accrington manager John Coleman praised his side’s defensive display (Martin Rickett/PA)

John Coleman hailed his side’s defensive display after Accrington left Lincoln with all three points from a 1-0 win.

Colby Bishop’s close-range effort 10 minutes into the second half proved the difference between the two sides in what was a dire affair.

The biggest plus for Coleman proved to be the clean sheet – after Stanley had conceded a staggering 20 goals in their previous five games.

“When you’ve conceded as many as we have the clean sheet is the holy grail,” he enthused.

“Teams were scoring an average of four a game against us before today, so it’s massive for us. Of course you need a little a bit of luck along the way, but the harder you work the more luck you get and we deserved it today.

“Everybody played well in what were very difficult conditions and we actually did better against the wind.”

The game was delayed by 15 minutes due to poor conditions on the M62 that held up visiting supporters, who were still entering the ground a further 20 minutes after kick-off.

And Coleman was quick to praise them afterwards.

“Our fans deserve a lot of credit for the way they galvanised our team after the journey they’ve had,” he said.

“I apologised to them after our performance in midweek, but I hope we’ve paid them back now.”

The best action of a truly dismal first half came after just four minutes when Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton curled wide following Sean McConville’s corner.

At the other end the isolated 17-year old striker Freddie Draper blazed over, before Chris Maguire’s tame effort proved the first shot on target after 31 minutes.

Two minutes after the break a mistake by visiting goalkeeper Toby Savin gifted Lewis Fiorini the ball in the penalty area, but he could only roll the ball across the face of goal with no Lincoln team-mate on hand to apply the finish.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute, however, when Hamilton’s shot from distance was palmed away by Josh Griffiths, but Bishop reacted quickest to tap Stanley ahead.

The Imps improved slightly in the closing stages and twice went close through Draper, who headed two Maguire crosses narrowly over.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was left frustrated.

“The reality is we came up short, despite what any stats might say,” he said.

“Accrington seemed to set up happy to take a point, so the goal was a real bonus for them.

“It then seemed to take our younger players too long to get over the disappointment of going behind to that goal.

“We looked a little bit more threatening when we played with two strikers, but it wasn’t to be and there’s a few of them suffering in the dressing room right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal