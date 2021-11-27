Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today feels like two points dropped

Darren Moore felt it was two points dropped as Sheffield Wednesday played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Anis Mehmeti’s shot took a wicked deflection off Callum Paterson.

The players left the field while a fan received medical attention during the first half before play was allowed to resume.

The Owls dominated after that and got their equaliser in the ninth minute of added time at the end of the first half through Olamide Shodipo’s simple finish.

Wednesday went in front through Josh Windass’ shot from distance but Wycombe equalised in the 65th minute when Jordan Obita’s free-kick flew past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and into the top corner.

Moore said: “Today feels like two points dropped, to be honest. They will probably feel they got away with it.

“The stats will show in terms of possession and chances created we should have come away with the three points.

“The performance today was a continuation of Tuesday night; every time we had the ball, we had momentum to go forward.

“I hoped we would capitalise with so many attacking players on the pitch, but we couldn’t quite do that.

“I think the second goal was avoidable. It was a silly free-kick to give away.

“Wycombe are one of the most experienced sides in the league. They marked us man-for-man after their second goal and saw the game out well.

“We dust ourselves down. I’m happy with seven points in the last three games but I wanted nine.”

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “I’m pleased to get a point today. The conditions were terrible.

“The boys gave me everything in a tough away fixture. I have an unbelievable set of lads and I am so proud of them.

“We don’t have the depth of Wednesday, but my boys will fight and scrap.

“The momentum changed after the delay. We lost our way a little bit, but we did very well to come back the way we did.

“I think there were some tired legs out there today, but we did great to keep going. I’d have taken a point before the game today.

“To get seven points out of three difficult games is fantastic. On the whole I’m so pleased with where we are after 20 games. We’ve certainly surprised a lot of people.”