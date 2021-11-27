Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United boss Tam Courts disappointed as Terrors slip to defeat

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 7:05 pm
Tam Courts’ side let slip a lead late on (PA)
Tam Courts’ side let slip a lead late on (PA)

Dundee United boss Tam Courts was frustrated to see his side’s hopes of moving above Celtic disappear with a stoppage-time equaliser from 10-man Ross County.

But Courts admitted County deserved their point after his team struggled to get control of the game.

Louis Appere gave United the lead in the 49th minute at Dingwall and the visitors looked set to jump above Celtic  and move three points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers when Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute.

However, County scrambled home a last-gasp leveller with Jack Baldwin credited with the goal.

Courts said: “I’m just frustrated we couldn’t see it through. We’ve had a few 1-0 victories this year and normally the players can see it through, but it is always precarious. We saw that today.

“We have an over-riding objective which is to hang on to the teams at the very top for as long as possible.

“We’re frustrated to pass up the opportunity to move joint second but, by the same token, looking at the game from first minute to last, a draw was probably fair.

“Our attitude and application was pretty evident, but we lacked a bit of control and composure.

“So even when they went down to 10 men, because we didn’t have that real control, it was almost negligible.”

County boss Malky Mackay felt his team were eventually rewarded for their attacking approach.

“I felt a point was the least we deserved,” Mackay said. “A neutral here would have seen a team that went at it from the first whistle.

“After playing Wednesday night, I said to them to make sure they gave a good account of themselves at the start of the game – start well, because Dundee United would be fresh.

“And I thought we were great in the first half. We had three chances where we should have scored.

“We looked as if we were the team that wanted to attack and win the game and I asked them to go out and do the same in the second half. But we gave a slack goal away in the first few minutes.

“After that, it looked like there was only one team wanting to add to the scoring. We probed and we pressed.

“Before the sending off, we had various chances and obviously then that happens.

“We had the confidence, even then, to go and try to get the equaliser, so I’ve got to be delighted not only with their work ethic, but their actual play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal