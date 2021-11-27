Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant McCann: Being more clinical in front of goal key to Hull’s improved form

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 7:09 pm
Hull boss Grant McCann feels his side’s good run of form is down to finally taking their chances (Nick Potts/PA)
Grant McCann believes Hull’s upturn in form has come from his side taking their chances after the Tigers made it four wins on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Millwall at the MKM Stadium.

Hull opened the scoring midway through the first half when Jacob Greaves picked out the diving George Honeyman who headed the hosts in front.

The visitors levelled on the stroke of half-time when Tom Bradshaw latched on to a superb defence-splitting pass from Benik Afobe to coolly slot home.

But Hull regained their advantage to claim all three points thanks to Ryan Longman’s first goal for the club, the midfielder being the first to react to the rebound following Bartosz Bialkowski’s save from a Josh Magennis effort.

McCann said: “At this level you’ve got to take your chances and if you don’t you get punished.

“We’re taking our chances, I think we’ve played better than we’ve shown in some games this season and definitely in these four games we’ve won.

“We’ve taken opportunities that have come our way and scored first in games which have helped us.

Bradshaw’s leveller saw Hull concede for the first time since their 1-0 loss at West Brom on November 3 – a span of 336 minutes without letting a goal in.

“It’s the first time we’ve conceded in three games and we showed that real edge about us again to go and try score again so that’s pleased me but most importantly the three points,” McCann said.

“Pressure is only materialised from the outside, on the inside it doesn’t happen, we are very much as one, as a group and always have been.”

McCann admitted his side felt a bit deflated heading into the interval after Millwall equalised in the dying moments of the first half.

He said: “The changing room was a bit down at half-time but I said we can’t change that, it’s gone, let’s see if we can start the second half well.

“We had to be strong at the end, when Millwall brought (Matt) Smith on, they’re dangerous in terms of balls coming in the box. He’s phenomenal in the air so we had to be good with second balls and most of the time we were.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett felt his side did not do enough to pick up three points and, like McCann, highlighted the importance of making the most of their opportunities.

He said: “I don’t think we quite did enough to go and win the game. We created chances, had a lot of control, a lot more possession.

“We’ve got to take our chances and be ruthless and that’s something we haven’t done often enough this season.

“We conceded two very poor goals from our perspective, I’m sure Hull will see it slightly differently.”

The result means the Lions’ winless streak has stretched to four games but Rowett insists he is not worried about his team’s performances.

“You have to move on quickly in the Championship. I’m disappointed, annoyed, frustrated but it isn’t going to win us the next game,” he said.

“You can flip a statistic any way you want and in the last 15 games only Fulham and Bournemouth have had more points than us so I don’t think we’re in a bad position.

“I think we have drawn games that we should not have, I don’t think we look at that necessarily, I look at today in isolation and do I think could we have done a little bit more in certain areas of the game? Yes.

“So we have to work incredibly hard in the week to make sure we put that right.”

