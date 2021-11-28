Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight set to be announced on Monday

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 12:15 am Updated: November 28, 2021, 12:27 am
Kell Brook and Amir Khan (Richard Sellers/Nick Potts/PA).
Kell Brook and Amir Khan (Richard Sellers/Nick Potts/PA).

Amir Khan looks set to fight Kell Brook in Manchester in February.

Ben Shalom, the chief executive of promoters Boxxer, says an official announcement of the all-British clash is expected on Monday.

Shalom told talkSPORT: “It’s no secret, for the past two months we’ve been trying to make Amir Khan against Kell Brook.

“I think it’s a fight that every boxing fan has wanted to see for years and years and there’s been a lot of competition – every promoter has wanted it, no matter what’s being said and what isn’t being said.

“I think we are very, very close now and hopefully we’ll announce that on Monday and it will take place in February in Manchester.”

Former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion Khan, 34, last fought in July 2019 when a victory over Billy Dib took his record to 34-5 (21 KOs).

Brook, an ex-IBF welterweight title holder, was most recently in action with defeat to WBO champion Terence Crawford in November 2020. The 35-year-old’s record is 39-3 (27 KOs).

Brook is a former IBF welterweight champion (Nick Potts/PA).
Brook is a former IBF welterweight champion (Nick Potts/PA).

Shalom added: “It’s the biggest fight Boxxer have been involved in.

“Kell Brook fought for a world title last year and looked good up until being stopped by perhaps the pound-for-pound king.

“These guys are ages 34, 35 – you almost get that direct comparison to the (Manny) Pacquiao-(Floyd) Mayweather fight.

“These guys would still compete extremely well domestically. I think they’re both at a similar age, similar point in their career, and if the fight does happen, which it looks very, very close to be happening now, it’s something that I just can’t believe we’re involved in.”

Earlier on Saturday, a post appeared on Khan’s official Twitter feed, featuring footage of him training in the gym, and the message: “Fight news coming soon. Khan v ?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]