Paul Tisdale appointed new Stevenage manager

Stevenage have appointed Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

Tisdale managed Exeter for 12 years, achieving promotion to League One and leading the Grecians to League Two play-off finals in 2017 and 2018.

He also achieved promotion to League One with MK Dons and had a brief stint as Bristol Rovers boss between November 2020 and February 2021.

Stevenage are currently fourth from bottom in League Two and Tisdale’s first game in charge will be away to Sutton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Chairman Phil Wallace told the club’s website: “We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our club, so Paul fits that perfectly.

“He had an impressive 12 years at Exeter and was recognised as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise.

“He has developed a long line of talented players at Exeter that have moved up to higher levels.

“We have got a good squad of players and we are looking forward to Paul creating a winning environment.

“We have funds available to strengthen in January if Paul feels we need to do that.”