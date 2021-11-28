Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Tisdale appointed new Stevenage manager

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 5:01 pm
Paul Tisdale has previous managerial experience at Exeter and MK Dons (Joe Giddens/PA)
Stevenage have appointed Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

Tisdale managed Exeter for 12 years, achieving promotion to League One and leading the Grecians to League Two play-off finals in 2017 and 2018.

He also achieved promotion to League One with MK Dons and had a brief stint as Bristol Rovers boss between November 2020 and February 2021.

Stevenage are currently fourth from bottom in League Two and Tisdale’s first game in charge will be away to Sutton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Chairman Phil Wallace told the club’s website: “We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our club, so Paul fits that perfectly.

“He had an impressive 12 years at Exeter and was recognised as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise.

“He has developed a long line of talented players at Exeter that have moved up to higher levels.

“We have got a good squad of players and we are looking forward to Paul creating a winning environment.

“We have funds available to strengthen in January if Paul feels we need to do that.”

