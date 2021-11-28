David Artell felt Crewe deserved to take something from defeat at Ipswich

Crewe manager David Artell felt his side deserved at least a point after a narrow 2-1 League One defeat at Ipswich left them firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.

An incredible lob by Bersant Celina and an own goal from Luke Offord condemned the basement club to defeat with Chris Long replying for the visitors in a closely-fought encounter.

He said his team “deserved something from the game”, while Town boss Paul Cook was delighted to claim maximum points as his side returned to winning ways, adding that he “couldn’t watch many more more minutes of that”.

Artell said: “I thought how we approached the game and how we played we were terrific and deserved something from the game.

“When you give them (Ipswich) a two-goal start it’s even harder, however the fans have seen a team that’s trying to play the right way and we created numerous opportunities.

“I think that’s a credit to the players. I think they have been magnificent today.

“We know that if we keep playing like we’re playing, we are going to win games of football and we are going to keep developing.

“We’re developers, we’ve lost the game, we’re in the performance industry but I think the Crewe fans have probably gone away more happier than the Ipswich fans – apart from the result.”

Crewe got off to the worst possible start when Sone Aluko’s shot hit Offord and ended up in the back of the net.

Celina produced an outrageous high looping shot from 25 yards out to put Town further in front at the end of the first half before Long diverted a shot from Mikael Mandron into the net to reduce the margin.

Macauley Bonne missed two gilt-edged chances as Crewe fought hard for their deserved equaliser.

Cook said: “I couldn’t watch many more minutes of that but we are just delighted to win. It is what it is.

“We offer signs where we are really going to do well and then we offers signs where you knew where the third goal in the game was absolutely huge because we have been there before.

“As a team, if you put the team together and what we’ve done 20 games in now; cultures, habits, everything about it is set over a period of time we know, it’s the world we’re in.

“I get how our supporters felt, we felt that on the bench and when you had the chances to put the game to bed, you have to take them.

“Our best wins have come when we’ve put those chances away but if you don’t, you’ll give teams like Crewe – a fantastically well-coached team – moments, and they did today.”