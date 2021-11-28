On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles announced as England white-ball head coach

Ashley Giles was named as England’s new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.

Team director Andy Flower had been looking to reduce his role within the national set-up and Ashes winner Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides after leading Warwickshire to the County Championship.

Giles said at the time: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be given an opportunity to coach at international level.

Ashley Giles won the Ashes in 2005. (Tom Shaw/PA)

“I have worked closely with Andy in recent years as a selector and am looking forward to continuing to work together and to build on the progress that has been made with the ODI and T20 sides in recent years.”

His spell only lasted 18 months and was not the success he would have hoped for.

England reached the 2013 Champions Trophy final but he left after the disappointing 2013-14 winter.

A 45-run defeat to Holland during an awful World Twenty20 campaign in 2014 was his last match in charge.

After a spell as Lancashire’s cricket director and head coach and returning to Warwickshire as sport director Giles, was named managing director of England men’s cricket in December 2018 and oversaw their first World Cup victory in 2019.