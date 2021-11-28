Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard relishing the challenge as he faces Premier League’s top coaches

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 10:32 pm
Steven Gerrard is relishing the challenge of being a Premier League manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Steven Gerrard is relishing the challenge of being a Premier League manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is relishing the different challenges of being a Premier League manager and admitted he is where he always wanted to be.

The 41-year-old was able to mastermind a second consecutive victory since he left Rangers for the West Midlands club with goals by Matt Targett and John McGinn enough to earn a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

While the former Liverpool captain was delighted to make it six points out of six, his focus now turns to Wednesday when Villa host champions Manchester City.

After getting the better of Palace manager Patrick Vieira, Gerrard is excited to test himself against Pep Guardiola.

Gerrard said: “The challenges are coming thick and fast.

“I am not sure it is a league or level where you get much enjoyment because the next top coach comes along.

“This is a level where you need to remain focused from my point of view and to keep demanding standards from players, so we won’t get carried away because we know it can change very quickly.

“Secretly behind the scenes this is where I have always wanted to be and I have worked hard to get to this position so I will give it my best shot.”

Gerrard enjoyed plenty of success during a three-and-a-half-year spell with Rangers where he guided the Glasgow club to a historic 55th league title, bringing an end to Celtic’s dominance of almost a decade.

Man City have established themselves as one of the most feared teams in the world during the same 10-year period and will be expected to win at Villa Park in midweek.

But Gerrard insisted: “I think you have to respect the challenge and opposition. I am sure everyone will make us underdogs which is fine but we need to give the players belief and confidence to execute the game plan we put together.

“We will prepare for what is in front of us and it might look slightly different to what we have done in the games with Brighton and Palace but we can’t be in a better place with six points out of six.”

