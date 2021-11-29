Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McCarthy took step forward with 90 minutes against Aberdeen – Postecoglou

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 4:33 am
James McCarthy (bottom, centre) in action against Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels James McCarthy took a step forward in his Parkhead career after completing his first 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has been catching up with his fitness after missing pre-season and suffering other fitness issues since signing in early August.

The 31-year-old has taken time to get up to the speed of Celtic’s play but he was better in possession against the Dons and played a brilliant through ball for Liel Abada just before Callum McGregor forced home the winner.

McCarthy had replaced Nir Bitton in the midfield anchor role and his performance encouraged Postecoglou.

“Nir wasn’t right,” the Celtic manager said. “James did well. It’s his first 90 minutes. He’s obviously had disrupted preparation. I’m really pleased he could get 90 minutes under his belt.

“It’s just a matter of games and opportunity and we haven’t had the opportunity to give him that game time.

“I’m sure he will feel better after that. We are going to need him and need all the lads because we have still got 10 games to go before the break, including a cup final. And every game is important.

“It gives us a little more depth in there.

“Tommy Rogic should be back on Thursday. Nir should be fit. We’ve got a lot of games coming up and it’s good we are getting some depth in the midfield area in particular.”

David Turnbull was also pleased to see midfield partner McCarthy hit form.

“He was excellent, that was his first 90 in however long,” Turnbull said. “He was brilliant and showed his quality for the second goal, a nice wee chop and a great through ball for Liel, and he showed that throughout the full game how good he can be.

“We are going to need everybody because there’s a lot of games coming up in December so it’s about sticking together and working as a team.”

