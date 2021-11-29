Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 5:01 am
Despite the best efforts of ground staff at Turf Moor, Burnley’s game with Tottenham was called off (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burnley’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor, while Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in an exhibition match at the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Austria.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Despite the best efforts of ground staff at Turf Moor, Burnley’s game with Tottenham was beaten by the weather (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England’s Ellen White celebrates scoring against Austria
Ellen White marked her 100th cap on Saturday with a 45th international goal to hand England a 1-0 Women’s World Cup qualifying victory over Austria at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stands in snow during a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side brave the elements to beat West Ham 2-1 at a snowy Etihad Stadium, which cut Chelsea’s lead down to a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea’s Jorginho celebrates scoring a penalty against Manchester United
Jorginho made up for a defensive blunder to slot home a penalty as Chelsea recovered to draw 1-1 with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during a Premier League match at Arsenal
At the other end of the table, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe took charge of his side for the first time on Saturday at Arsenal, where he watched them lose 2-0 (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring against Southampton
Defender Virgil van Dijk was on target as Liverpool dismantled his former club Southampton 4-0 at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action during the ATP Champions Tour 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall, London
US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, defeating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aberdeen's Scott Brown and Celtic's Callum McGregor lays a wreath in respect of Bertie Auld before the match at Celtic Park
Tributes were paid to Celtic great Bertie Auld before the match against Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Harlequins’ Huw Jones looks dejected at the final whistle after defeat to London Irish
Champions Harlequins were stunned as London Irish picked up just their second win in the Gallagher Premiership with a narrow 22-19 victory at the Twickenham Stoop (Ashley Western/PA Wire)
Joe Salisbury (right) and Neal Skupski celebrate after winning against the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup
Joe Salisbury (right) and Neal Skupski helped Great Britain to defeat the Czech Republic and reach the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Innsbruck (Michael Probst/AP)

