Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlie Taylor keen to get involved in goals and assists for Burnley

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 10:59 am
Charlie Taylor wants to improving the attacking side of his game (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Charlie Taylor wants to improving the attacking side of his game (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is targeting an improvement in his attacking stats.

The 28-year-old has yet to score since arriving at Turf Moor in the summer of 2017 and his one assist this season mirrors solitary contributions in the previous three campaigns.

“I think I need to contribute more to our goals, either assists or even scoring myself,” he said ahead of the midweek trip to Wolves.

“I’ve been here four-and-a-half years now and I’ve yet to score.

“It is something I’m definitely trying to do more, getting involved in goals and assists.

“The manager is always on at me on the sidelines to get forward as much as possible.”

Taylor knows the benchmark for left-backs is being set by the likes of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who has four goals and 41 assists in the same time frame as the Burnley defender.

And while the Scotland captain is playing a different role with a different quality of team-mate, Taylor accepts his personal contribution has to get better.

“I think the position of a full-back has definitely changed over the last few years, it has become the popular position to be now because of players like Andy Robertson and the world-class full-backs we have in this league now.

“It’s a position where you are hugely involved in the game in attack and you have all your defensive responsibilities as well.

“Obviously our style is slightly different to teams in the ‘Big Six’ so I have to accept that is how it is going to be, but the manager is always on at me on the sidelines to get forward as much as possible.”

Manager Sean Dyche has talked up Taylor’s England chances in recent weeks but the defender is not yet considering any potential call-up by Gareth Southgate.

“It is what everyone dreams of as a kid and that’s the aim growing up but to be honest it is not something I’ve thought about personally,” he added.

“I know it’s a cliche but I’m just concentrating on Burnley and playing every week and staying in the team and if I do as well as I can, who knows where it will take me?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal