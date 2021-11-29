Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amir Khan and Kell Brook to finally face off in February

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 1:21 pm
Amir Khan, left, and Kell Brook will face each other in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Amir Khan, left, and Kell Brook will face each other in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Domestic rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their long-running grudge on February 19.

After a decade of calling each other out, former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion Khan, 34, and ex-IBF welterweight champion Brook, 35, will meet in Manchester.

Many will argue the pair are settling scores long past their prime but promoter Ben Shalom, from BOXXER, says the fight still carries weight.

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain and this will be an iconic encounter,” he said. “Their rivalry has simmered for years, they are still by far the best welterweights in the country and the eyes of the world will be on them when they square off in February to finally settle the question about which of them is the better man.

“This is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury and we’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.”

Brook said: “I’m sick of people coming up to me asking me when I’m going to fight him. February 19 is when he hits the deck for the final time.

“He’s never given me respect, acknowledged me. He’s always ran away and it’s come to this part of our career when there’s nowhere else for him to run. It’s been frustrating for me, I’ve wanted this for many years.”

Khan added: “I’ve never ran from him, never needed to, what I’ve achieved in sport speaks for itself, but we’re here now. At the end of the day, the talk he’s been giving, February 19, he needs to back them words up.”

