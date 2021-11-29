Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kalvin Phillips in contention to start for Leeds against Crystal Palace

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:29 pm
Kalvin Phillips could keep his starting spot against Crystal Palace (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kalvin Phillips could keep his starting spot against Crystal Palace (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kalvin Phillips is hoping to retain his place in Leeds’ starting line-up for the home game against Crystal Palace.

Phillips was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s goalless draw at Brighton, but boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed it was for tactical reasons and the England midfielder is available.

Bielsa has no new injury worries. Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) are edging closer to a first-team return and are set to appear for the under-23s on Monday. Robin Koch (knee) is still out.

Crystal Palace will be without vice-captain James McArthur and Joachim Andersen for the trip to Elland Road.

McArthur is sidelined with a hamstring injury and Andersen had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of a leg issue which had previously been described as a “minor injury”.

Ebere Eze could feature in the starting XI after making his first Premier League appearance since May 16 for the last 30 minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal