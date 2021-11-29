Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Amir Khan and Kell Brook to settle long-running feud in February showdown

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 2:57 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 8:49 pm
Amir Khan, left, will face bitter rival Kell Brook, right, in Manchester in February (Steve Parsons/PA)
Amir Khan, left, will face bitter rival Kell Brook, right, in Manchester in February (Steve Parsons/PA)

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their career-long feud in Manchester on February 19.

The former world champions admitted their grudge runs all the way back to their amateur days, with both men vowing to end their spat with a victory at the AO Arena early next year.

Khan and Brook bickered in a press conference in London on Monday where the two British fighters were unable to contain their disrespect.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook accused Khan of ducking him for the majority of their careers.

“It’s 17 years this has been talked about, even in the negotiations it’s been unbelievably hard work,” said Sheffield-born Brook, who has won 39 of his 42 professional bouts.

“I’m ecstatic the fans are finally going to see the fight they’ve wanted for years.

“Now we’ve got a date and that’s when Amir Khan hits the deck for the final time.

“It started from our original promoters back in the day. We’ve always been meant to fight each other but it’s never happened.

“He’s never given me any respect, he’s never acknowledged me.

Kell Brook
Kell Brook, pictured, will face Amir Khan next year (Richard Sellers/PA)

“He’s always said, ‘fight this guy, I’ll fight you’ and ‘beat this guy, I’ll fight you’.

“He’s always run away, and when it’s come to this part of his career there’s nowhere else to run.

“So this is when he wants it. I’ve wanted this for many years.

“I’m coming for a car-park scrap: with accuracy and power I’ll take his chin clean off his head.”

Former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champ Khan has not fought since July 2019, but remains confident he still boasts the credentials for victory as he seeks to improve a record of 34 wins from 39 fights.

“I respect him as a fighter but I’ve never been scared of any fighter,” said the 34-year-old Bolton fighter.

Amir Khan
Amir Khan has not been in the ring since July 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve never run from Kell. At times in the past I didn’t think he deserved the fight.

“But now I’m going to smash him in the face and put him in his place.

“Now we get to see who can back those words up.

“I’m coming levels down for this fight.

“I’ve fought the best in the world, conquered America.

“I’m giving the fans what they want, people want to see me punch him in the face and put him in his place.”

Neutrals will be forgiven for considering this a match-up that has come many years too late, with Brook already 35 and Khan reaching the same age next week.

Amir Khan v Kell Brook
Amir Khan (left) and Kell Brook will finally face each other early next year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Promoter Ben Shalom disagreed however, insisting the public still wants to see the bout.

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain and this will be an iconic encounter,” he said.

“Their rivalry has simmered for years, they are still by far the best welterweights in the country and the eyes of the world will be on them when they square off in February to finally settle the question about which of them is the better man.

“This is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury and we’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]