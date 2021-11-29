Tam Courts hopes Dundee United can build on draw with Ross County

Tam Courts claims Dundee United are in “quite a privileged position” going into their cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell on Tuesday night.

The Terrors lost a stoppage-time goal to Ross County on Saturday to draw 1-1 but they remain in fourth place, two points behind Hearts and four ahead of the Steelmen.

After shrugging off his frustration at Dingwall, Courts is adopting a typically positive outlook for the trip to Fir Park.

The Tannadice boss said: “We have a big opportunity on Tuesday night to turn that point from Dingwall into a good one by winning three.

“We are in quite a privileged position because even if the worst was to happen at Fir Park, Motherwell would close the distance on us, they can’t overtake us.

“But it is also a huge incentive for us to get on to 28 points which, at the 16-game mark, would be quite a significant haul and put us in a really strong position as we target the top-six position.

“But again, we knew last week that this was going to be quite a significant week.

“Ross County is a really tough venue and a good point if we beat Motherwell on Tuesday night.”

After impressive wins over Hearts and Aberdeen, Motherwell lost 3-0 to Dundee at Dens Park at the weekend but Courts believes that result simply confirmed the competitive nature of the league.

He said: “I don’t think there are many results that surprise me in this league.

“I think I was asked that when Ross County beat Dundee 5-0 and I think I replied at that time that is a very tight league, anyone can beat anyone in any given day which is why the type of team that we are, we just need to be on it and at it every single game.

“By and large we have been which is why we have had some good performances and a decent points haul at this stage of the season.”

Courts’ squad emerged from the trip to the Highlands with a clean bill of health and he hopes to welcome back some of his injured players soon.

He said: “All fit and healthy from Saturday which is pleasing because we are a diminished squad just now, we have had a few injuries of late.

“That has allowed us to use the wider squad and give opportunities for younger players.

“By the end of this week we will have a number of higher-profile returning.

“I will get an update on Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt later, Marc McNulty is progressing really well, Liam Smith is getting closer, these are all recognisable names who will undoubtedly help us get to were we want to get to.”