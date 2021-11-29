Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers backs veteran striker Jamie Vardy to keep scoring for Leicester

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 3:45 pm
Jamie Vardy equalled the record for most Premier League goals scored over the age of 30 with Sunday’s double against Watford (Tim Goode/PA)
Brendan Rodgers insists Jamie Vardy will not stop scoring any time soon after outlining the personal investment the Leicester striker has made to prolong his career.

Vardy took his Premier League goals tally for the season to nine with two in the Foxes’ 4-2 home win over Watford on Sunday.

The 34-year-old former England international’s double saw him equal the record for most goals scored over the age of 30 in the Premier League, which he now shares with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

Vardy did not play in the top flight until he was 27 and 93 of his 127 Premier League goals have come since his 30th birthday.

“To enter into football when he has and to see the numbers that he has is absolutely remarkable,” Leicester manager Rodgers said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Southampton.

“There’s no sign that it’s stopping soon either because he is looking after himself.

“It’s all him. He clearly has the talent, he has the will. All we’ve tried to do is just manage him to maximise what we can get out of him.”

Vardy has a cryotherapy chamber at home as well as other items to aid his post-match recovery.

Rodgers has managed Vardy’s game-time this season by limiting his minutes in the Europa League.

Vardy has made just three substitute appearances in that competition so far, playing fewer than 30 minutes in total.

Rodgers said: “He’s a brilliant professional and he’s trying to ensure his career goes on for as long as it can possibly can.

“He has everything here to help with his recovery and recuperation after games.

“He has also invested a lot of money into some of these items he has at home to help him recover as well.

“His running against Watford, his intensity, that’s when he’s at his best. Players with that pace, sometimes it will disappear with age and that’s life.

“But his sharpness and finishing will always be there and, certainly at the moment, you see the cleverness of his runs.

“It’s great for me and I’m very lucky to have him, that personality in my team. Hopefully that continues for a long time yet.”

Leicester’s win over Watford took them into 10th in the league table and within striking distance of several clubs just above them.

Rodgers expects to have the same squad available at Southampton, with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans not quite ready to return to action.

Tielemans has missed three games since suffering a calf injury at Leeds earlier this month and could be in contention to play at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We’ll see where Youri is at the back end of the week,” Rodgers said.

“He’s progressing really well. I saw him out on the pitch with the rehabilitation team and he looked very strong.

“We’ll assess that as the week goes through, but it’s probably going to be more towards the end of the week.”

