Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 4:31 pm
Manchester City’s Caroline Weir is nominated for the 2021 Puskas for her goal against Manchester United in February (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.

The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included on the Puskas shortlist, having also been nominated last year for a long-range stunner against United.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min won the 2020 crown for his solo goal against Burnley in the Premier League.

Son’s former Spurs team-mate Lamela, who is now with Sevilla, has been nominated for this year’s award for his Rabona finish in the north London derby against Arsenal in March.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has been shortlisted for his goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe in African Cup of Nations qualifying last November, where after controlling the ball with his heel on the run, he turned his opponent inside out before slotting home.

Another contender is Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick for his effort against Scotland at Euro 2020 where he beat goalkeeper David Marshall from almost on the halfway line.

The winner will be decided by an international panel comprising of ‘FIFA legends’ and fans from across the world and will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 17, 2022.

The full shortlist is: Luis Diaz (Colombia v Brazil), Gauthier Hein (Auxerre v Chamois Niortais), Erik Lamela (Tottenham v Arsenal), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria v Zimbabwe), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies FC v Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC), Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II v Fortuna Sittard), Daniela Sanchez (Queretaro FC v Atletico de San Luis), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic v Scotland), Mehdi Taremi (Porto v Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women).

