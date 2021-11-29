Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferdinand v Carragher and Williams nods off – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 6:15 pm
Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Mark Williams (PA)
Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Mark Williams (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.

Football

Past Manchester United players welcomed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Jamie Carragher moved on to Rio Ferdinand after his argument with Roy Keane.

It’s Christmas card season.

Raheem Sterling was reminiscing.

Rob Elliot stuck up for the North-East.

Patrice Evra’s weekly Monday message.

It would be a pretty good strike duo.

Darren Carter is ready for Birmingham’s new era.

Remembering Papa Bouba Diop.

Barcelona reflected on their history.

Cricket

Monty Panesar enjoyed India-New Zealand’s draw.

Ian Bell’s off to Australia.

Boxing

Nicola Adams started the day off with a laugh.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was waiting on a call from Santa.

Snooker

Mark Williams apologised for nodding off.

Diving

Matty Lee was excited to hear when he and his fellow celebs will be back on TV.

Boxing

‘Iron Mike’ had some advice…

Taekwondo

….as did Mahama Cho.

