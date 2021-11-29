Graham Alexander to check on two Motherwell players ahead of Dundee United clash By Press Association November 29, 2021, 6:35 pm Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has no fresh injuries (Jane Barlow/PA) Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return for the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United. Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O’Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee. Centre-back Juhani Ojala was also missing through injury. United midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt remain doubts after missing Saturday’s draw with Ross County. Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are making good progress. Midfielder Calum Butcher serves the second and final game of his suspension. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Tam Courts hopes Dundee United can build on draw with Ross County Ross County set to be at full strength again for Dundee United clash Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee to miss Motherwell clash after knee surgery Motherwell beat 10-man Hearts as Connor Shields gets first goal for Steelmen