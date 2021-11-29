Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone to begin Scottish Cup defence at either Kelty Hearts or Montrose

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 10:43 pm
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone start their defence of the Scottish Cup with an away tie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Holders St Johnstone will begin their defence of the Scottish Cup with an away tie against either Kelty Hearts or Montrose.

There was a mixed bag for the 12 cinch Premiership clubs who entered the draw for the tournament at the fourth-round stage, with the games taking place on the weekend of January 22, 2022.

Scottish champions Rangers, who last won the trophy in 2009, will be fancied to go through when they take on League Two side Stirling Albion at Ibrox.

Celtic, who have won the competition a record 40 times, are away to League One outfit Alloa Athletic.

There is an all-Premiership tie between Livingston and Ross County, while Motherwell are at home to Inverness or Morton.

Aberdeen host League Two outfit Edinburgh City, with last season’s beaten finalists Hibernian taking on either Cove Rangers or Queen of the South at Easter Road.

There will be plenty of interest in Ayrshire, with Ayr United drawn at home to St Mirren and Dundee United travelling to Kilmarnock, while West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Auchinleck Talbot, conquerors of Championship side Hamilton in the last round, will welcome Hearts.

North Superleague side Banks O’Dee, who beat League One East Fife to reach the fourth round, were rewarded with a home tie against Championship side Raith Rovers.

The draw in full:

Peterhead v East Kilbride

Clydebank v Annan Athletic

Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Inverness/Morton

Kelty Hearts/Montrose v St Johnstone

Livingston v Ross County

Dumbarton v Dundee

Aberdeen v Edinburgh City

Rangers v Stirling Albion

Ayr United v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Hibernian v Cove Rangers/ Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts

Alloa Athletic v Celtic

Arbroath v Brechin City/Darvel

