Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2014 – Tyson Fury beats Dereck Chisora to earn heavyweight crowns

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 6:01 am
Dereck Chisora and Tyson Fury fight it out in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)
Dereck Chisora and Tyson Fury fight it out in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury beat Dereck Chisora by 10th-round stoppage to become the new European and British heavyweight champion on this day in 2014.

It proved a one-sided contest at London’s ExCel Arena as unbeaten Fury dominated from start to finish, and Chisora pulled out at the end of 10th round to hand his 26-year-old opponent his 23rd career victory.

The battle failed to live up to its full-throttle billing, with Fury in charge throughout, and the crowd jeered all of the later rounds as neither fighter unleashed the hits they had become so renowned for.

Boxing – BBBofC and EBU Heavyweight Title – Dereck Chisora v Tyson Fury – ExCel Arena
Tyson Fury celebrates victory over Dereck Chisora (Nick Potts/PA)

Chisora, who was defending the European title he won in September the previous year, was unable to avenge his 2011 loss to Fury when the Finchley fighter suffered his first career defeat via a unanimous points decision at Wembley Arena.

Chisora went into the 2014 fight on the back of a five-fight winning streak and appeared fitter and leaner than he was three years earlier, and in contrast there were suggestions Fury might struggle from a lack of sharpness having only fought two bouts in the previous two years, but the 6ft 9in fighter enjoyed complete control.

Fury’s uncle and trainer Peter Fury revealed after the fight, though, that Fury was almost forced to pull out of the Chisora clash after a virus prevented the 26-year-old from training for three and a half weeks.

Peter Fury said: “Tyson had a virus that put him bed-ridden. He had flu injections, been up and down to the doctors, I took him to my place and put him in bed for three or four days.

“Last week, he started to feel better and two days before this fight he said, ‘listen I feel absolutely okay’. There was talk at one time of pulling this fight.

“We rested him him up, took him for a few walks, gave him plenty of saunas and he came out of it.

“That’s the level of fitness he’s at. Even the sparring, we had him for a week and sent him home because he couldn’t spar four rounds. He was weak.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]