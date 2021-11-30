Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 7:09 am
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ahead of a pre-season friendly (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Manchester United's Anthony Martial ahead of a pre-season friendly (Anthony Devlin/PA)

What the papers say

Anthony Martial‘s woes at Old Trafford could reportedly see him swap the North West for Spain. The Express cites Mundo Deportivo as saying Barcelona officials recently travelled to Manchester and queried the availability of the 25-year-old French forward, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils are interested in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri. Referring to a report in Spain’s Super Deporte, the paper says the 24-year-old striker may be available for United after he was beset with a string of injuries in LaLiga.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling on the pitch
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Martin Rickett/PA)

North London has been flagged as a potential destination for Raheem Sterling. The Daily Star says Arsenal are the likeliest to get the winger if he leaves Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele could reportedly become a Magpie. The Frenchman, 24, is ready to quit Barcelona on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a move to Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Sun which refers to Spanish outlet Sport.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ferran Torres: Barcelona are interested in signing the 21-year-old Spain forward from Manchester City, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Mariano Diaz: Fichajes reports Leeds may try to snap up Real Madrid’s 28-year-old forward.

