Southampton could welcome back Jack Stephens for Leicester game

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 11:29 am
Southampton’s Jack Stephens is back in training after a two-month injury lay-off (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton’s Jack Stephens is back in training after a two-month injury lay-off (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Defender Jack Stephens could return to the Southampton squad for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Stephens is back in training after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be involved as the Saints attempt to bounce back from defeats at Norwich and Liverpool in their last two games.

Moussa Djenepo should also be available after recovering from a knock, but fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong (calf) is still out.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has the same squad at his disposal for the weekend win over Watford.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is nearing a return after missing the last three games with a calf problem but is not quite ready yet.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana remain out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Stephens, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Djenepo, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Long.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

