Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche reckons ’rounded’ Burnley squad stands comparison to any he’s managed

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Sean Dyche is in his ninth full season in charge at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sean Dyche is in his ninth full season in charge at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sean Dyche believes his current squad stands comparison to any of those he has managed at Burnley in the Premier League.

The Clarets boss is in his ninth full season in charge at Turf Moor, with all bar two of them spent in the top flight.

He has twice guided the club to promotion from the Championship and secured European football for the first time in 51 years when they qualified for the Europa League in 2017-18.

Dyche said: “I think it’s a rounded squad. You could argue various spells that we’ve had, the team that made the Europa position and stuff like that.

“You can argue between the different groups, but I think it’s certainly a squad with a rounded look to it.

“We’ve got players who are very competitive in virtually all areas, so yes, I think it’s a good squad, I’m certainly happy with it.”

Burnley, taken over by American investment group ALK Capital at the end of 2020, spent around £30million on new players during the summer.

Forward Maxwel Cornet, plus defenders Nathan Collins and Connor Roberts were signed from Lyon, Stoke and Swansea respectively.

“We did activate the market, which was important, we may well have to do that again going forwards, we’ll have to wait and see,” Dyche said.

The Clarets sit third from bottom and are bidding for just their second top-flight win of the season on Wednesday at Wolves, but the former Watford boss remains unconcerned – outwardly at least.

“I’ve said all this season, and particularly during this run we’ve had, only one loss in seven, there’s been a good mentality to it, a good performance level and consistency,” he added.

“We’ve been close. We’ve been creating more chances and have looked more of a threat over the last few weeks.

“Our statistical chance count, of high-quality chances, is probably as high as it’s been in the Premier League, so that’s one view of it.

“We’ve probably let one or two soft goals in, which is not like us, so tidy up both ends, as we have been doing over this run and getting on the right sides of both ends of the pitch.

“If you do that, and are playing well as well, you’ve got a fair chance of winning games.”

Burnley, whose home game against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed due to heavy snow, will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood at Molineux.

Ashley Barnes (thigh) will be sidelined for several more weeks, while Dale Stephens is edging closer to his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal