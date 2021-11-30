Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richarlison back from suspension as Everton face Liverpool in Merseyside derby

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 3:53 pm
Everton forward Richarlison returns from suspension for the Merseyside derby (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton forward Richarlison returns from suspension for the Merseyside derby visit of Liverpool.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is back in training after a calf problem but is unlikely to feature in the Premier League clash.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), centre-back Yerry Mina (thigh) and midfielder Tom Davies (knee) are still out, while Mason Holgate remains suspended.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be selecting from an unchanged squad.

Defender Joe Gomez (calf) and midfielder Naby Keita (hamstring) are closing in on a return to team training but will not be ready in time, while Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) remain absent.

Centre-back Joel Matip looks set to return after being rested at the weekend for Ibrahima Konate.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Gordon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Iwobi, Tosun, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino, Origi.

