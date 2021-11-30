Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Villa without Danny Ings for Man City clash

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 3:57 pm
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings will miss their home game against Manchester City through injury (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa are again without Danny Ings as they host Manchester City in the Premier League.

England striker Ings has had a minor setback on an unspecified injury which kept him out of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard says his recovery has been put on hold “for a few days”.

Trezeguet (knee) and Bertrand Traore (thigh) remain out, with the former set to return to under-23 action next week and Gerrard hopeful that the latter will be back in training before Christmas.

Former Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is hoping to prove his fitness to face his old club.

City’s record signing will be given a fitness test along with team-mate Phil Foden after both missed recent games with knocks.

Kevin De Bruyne is not ready to return after suffering coronavirus, while defender Aymeric Laporte is suspended and Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Davis, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Sterling, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

