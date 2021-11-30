Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Injury worries mount for Watford ahead of Chelsea clash

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 4:09 pm
Watford are without Ismaila Sarr through injury (John Walton/PA).
Watford have a mounting casualty list ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday, with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January.

The club have confirmed Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the victory over Manchester United on November 20, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt.

Emmanuel Dennis and Juraj Kucka are doubts and will have to be assessed, while Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Peter Etebo (quad) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) are sidelined.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.

The trio have trained following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, but manager Thomas Tuchel says they require further assessment.

Tuchel remains without Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante (both knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), but striker Romelu Lukaku is once again available after returning from an ankle issue as a late substitute against United.

Provisional Watford squad: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Hernandez, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Dennis, Ngakia, Rose, Joao Pedro, Kucka, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Elliot, Morris

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Jorginho, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.

