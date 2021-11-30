Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay backs resilient Ross County to fight for rest of Premiership season

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 4:31 pm
Malky Mackay praised Ross County’s resilience (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s last-gasp equaliser against Dundee United demonstrated the spirit required at St Mirren on Wednesday and in the rest of the season.

The cinch Premiership bottom side looked to be heading to defeat on Saturday when Staggies defender Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute with the visitors leading through a goal in the 49th minute by Louis Appere.

However, battling County refused to accept their fate and grabbed a dramatic added-time leveller through Jack Baldwin to give increasing hope of getting away from the relegation zone.

The Highland side are still three points behind Dundee and Livingston but have lost only one of their last four games and – ahead of the match against St Mirren – Mackay extolled the virtues of his side, who will be without the suspended Clarke for the trip to Paisley.

He told Ross County’s YouTube channel: “I think it is important that we know that right up to the death, we can still have that confidence to keep going and actually go and hurt teams.

“They are a great group and as has been seen in open play, they never let up and lie down.

“That is what we are going to need, we are going to need that resilience because it is a long, hard season.

“We have eight games in this little run before the break and we have to make sure that we go into every game and give 100 per cent for the jersey and after that, you hope the quality shines through.”

