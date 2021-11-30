Scott Brown expected to be fit for Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston By Press Association November 30, 2021, 4:41 pm Scott Brown should be fit for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA) Captain Scott Brown should be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie after cramping up against Celtic at the weekend. Fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss out with a calf injury, although Funso Ojo returns from suspension. Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine. Livingston have Ayo Obileye back from suspension and loanee Ben Williamson is available after missing the defeat by his parent club Rangers. Sean Kelly and Scott Pittman are back running but will not be available for the Pittodrie clash. Livingston have no further injuries, with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer) long-term absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Stephen Glass focused on getting Aberdeen up the table WILLIE MILLER: Aberdeen must kill off any threat of a relegation battle during December Duncan Shearer: Clock is ticking as Aberdeen struggle to get their season up and running Ayo Obileye ready to fight his way back into Livingston side after suspension