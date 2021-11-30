Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank not expecting touchline confrontation with Antonio Conte at Spurs

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 5:55 pm
Thomas Frank is known for his exuberance on the touchline (John Walton/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is not expecting any touchline confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on Thursday – as long as the Italian “behaves”.

Frank takes his Bees team to north London to face Spurs, where he will come up against a man he calls “one of the best managers in the world”.

Both men are known for their exuberant behaviour in the technical area, but Frank is not expecting any issues.

“If he behaves there will be no problem,” Frank joked when asked if there could be fireworks. “I like the way he is on the touchline, I only met him once before when I was assistant to Dean Smith and we played them (Chelsea) in the FA Cup.

“I can’t remember if anything happened, they won 4-0 or something, but he was top class after. What happens when the 90 minutes is going is one thing, but after is another.

“I think Conte is one of the best managers in the world.

“One thing is his results in the different teams he has been in charge of, but there are two main things, one thing is that they are very structured, very defensively solid, and then I like to see when the team is reflective of the personality of the manager and has a very strong mentality and he will teach them his mentality to become a winning team.

“Hopefully they are not there yet and we can maybe do something against them.”

Conte is the latest big-name manager for the Dane to test himself against, having beaten Rafael Benitez and drawn with Jurgen Klopp, with a match-up against Pep Guardiola to come in December.

“That is a privilege and fantastic challenge,” he said.

“I look forward to that challenge every single week. I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing against them.

“But in the end it is 11 players from Brentford against 11 players from Tottenham. It is 11 players that need to do it on the pitch. I am privileged I have players who I trust.”

